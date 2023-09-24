The Right Candidate for the Job

There is the saying – “You can’t solve problems with the same ideas that created them.”

My support for councilman Ryan Hunter, running for a second term in ward 3 on the Kalispell City Council, comes from his proposal of new ideas and alternative perspectives in addressing difficult, serious challenges our community has and will continue to face. Mr. Hunter offers well-thought-out, well-researched, solution-oriented ideas representing the tax paying constituents of ward 3. He has proposed utilizing surplus city property to partner with nonprofit providers to build income-based affordable housing. In addition, he proposed reversing the cut of impact fees that other council members voted to give developers and re-direct those funds to lower the water and sewer bills of all Kalispell homeowners.



Councilman Hunter is a proven, steadfast fighter for his constituents and is actually working on their behalf and for all residents of Kalispell. He well deserves their vote once again, on November 7, 2023. Please support him for Kalispell City Council. Thank you.



Chrysta L. Bourne

Kalispell