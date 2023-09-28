Dayton Man Arrested in Murdoch’s Parking Lot Shooting

A 70-year-old Dayton man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly shot and wounded another man in the Murdoch’s parking lot in Kalispell, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) news release.

John David Walker was detained at the scene on Sept. 27 and was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on a felony assault with a weapon charge.

According to the release, KPD officers arrived at the parking lot in south Kalispell at 4:30 p.m. where they found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Logan Health.

The incident remains under investigation. Call Detective Sergeant Karen Webster at (406) 758-7780 with any information concerning the case.