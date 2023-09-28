Dayton Man Arrested in Murdoch’s Parking Lot Shooting

A 70-year-old Dayton man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly shot and wounded another man in the Murdoch’s parking lot in Kalispell, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) news release.
John David Walker was detained at the scene on Sept. 27 and was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on a felony assault with a weapon charge.
According to the release, KPD officers arrived at the parking lot in south Kalispell at 4:30 p.m. where they found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Logan Health.
The incident remains under investigation. Call Detective Sergeant Karen Webster at (406) 758-7780 with any information concerning the case.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.