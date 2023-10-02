Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $2,200,000

Kalispell

Where: 733 Yeoman Hall Rd.

Price: $2,145,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,944

This unique property is located on the bank of Mooring Creek, has water frontage on Lake Blaine and features panoramic Swan Mountain views. It has a comfortable main home with an attached apartment and a beautifully restored barn. Includes access to a shared private dock. Century 21 Deaton and Company

MLS Number: 30012727

Bigfork

Where: 125 S. Crestview Terrace

Price: $2,195,000

What: Six-bedroom, seven-bath home

Square Feet: 5,037

This Montana masterpiece features breathtaking Swan Mountain and Flathead Lake views. The custom home sits on 1.15 acres and has been extensively updated. It has a grand chef’s kitchen, covered outdoor entertaining area and a meticulously landscaped yard with high-end privacy fencing. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30012708

Whitefish

Where: 3827 Alpineglow Ave.

Price: $2,190,000

What: Three-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,072

This new nightly rentable condo is located within walking distance to the slopes of Whitefish Mountain Resort. It features custom tile, exposed beams and tasteful finishes throughout. The condo also includes an open-concept kitchen with granite island and large lower-level flex space for gaming or entertaining. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30008451

Bigfork

Where: 225 Parker Lakes Rd.

Price: $2,200,000

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 4,436

This ranch-style home sits on 20 acres in a beautiful and private setting. It features a remodeled kitchen, large rock fireplace and walkout basement to the backyard. Enjoy amazing mountain views from the expansive back deck and picture windows while overlooking the large pond below. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

MLS Number: 30004810

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].