After Brief Weather-related Closure, Going-to-the-Sun Road Reopens to Logan Pass

Glacier National Park officials have reopened the Going-to-the-Sun Road bisecting the heart of the park after winter weather conditions forced a brief closure between Avalanche Lake and Jackson Glacier Overlook over the weekend.

With the entire road once again passable, visitors have another opportunity for a late season drive through the alpine reaches of the national park, or can hike a trail from the Loop, Logan Pass or Siyeh Pass before the corridor is closed for the season. Park staff typically close the road’s upper sections on the third Monday of October, unless winter conditions force an earlier closure. According to park officials last week, the scheduled closure for the Sun Road remains Oct. 15 at midnight.

While Logan Pass received some snow over the weekend, webcams operated by the Glacier National Park Conservancy showed no snow accumulation on the ground Wednesday afternoon, though cold, rainy conditions persist along the Continental Divide, with nightly temperatures this week hovering around freezing, according to the National Weather Service. The weekend forecast shows high temperatures at Logan Pass in the low 50s.

Hiker and biker access is currently permitted along the entire length of Going-to-the-Sun Road, as well as in the Two Medicine and Many Glacier valleys. Some trails are closed due to bear activity — please visit the park’s trail status page for the latest updates.

Glacier National Park is already under limited end-of-season operations. Visitor services at the St. Mary Visitor Center and the Apgar Visitor Center will continue through Oct. 8. Campgrounds at Apgar, Many Glacier, St. Mary and Two Medicine remain open but under primitive status until Oct. 31.

Campgrounds in primitive status have vault toilets available and fees are reduced. No campground reservations are issued at primitive campgrounds and all camping is first-come, first-served. Visit the park’s campground page for additional camping information.

The Apgar Wilderness Permit Center remains open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31, while the permit location at the Polebridge Ranger Station is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 12.

The roads into the Two Medicine and Many Glacier areas of the park remain open, while vehicle closures are in place for the North Fork area heading into Kintla and Bowman lakes due to ongoing bridge construction.

Construction crews are continuing work on Going-to-the-Sun Road alongside Lake McDonald with flaggers in place and delays of up to 30 minutes. The construction zone comprises just over nine miles of road, with all pull-outs in the construction zone closed.

For complete updates on road closures and construction in Glacier National Park visit this page.