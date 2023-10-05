A Deputy Killed a Man Who Fired a Gun as Officers Served a Warrant, Yellowstone County Sheriff Says

BILLINGS – A Yellowstone County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who fired a gun while officers were trying to serve him with an arrest warrant from another Montana county, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Officers went to a residence about 22 miles northeast of Billings, near Ballantine, at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and spoke with the man, Sheriff Mike Linder said in a statement. At one point, a deputy could see the man had a handgun.

The man walked out of the house and fired his gun in the direction of the deputies and one deputy returned fire, hitting the man, Linder said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until medical responders arrived, but the man died at the scene, the statement said. His name, age and the reason for the arrest warrant have not been made public.

The shooting is being investigated by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and the county coroner’s office. More information will be released later, Linder said.

The two deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. The officers’ names were not immediately released.