A-maze-ing Seabiscuit

7:26 a.m. A horse was running full speed along the highway towards a corn maze.
11:17 a.m. A dozen geese were walking through the streets obstructing traffic.
11:24 a.m. Local churchgoers complained about homeless individuals hanging around the church.
4:56 p.m. A man seen slumped over the wheel of his truck outside his house for more than an hour was just watching TV shows on his phone.
5:14 p.m. An aggressive neighborhood Pitbull kept chasing trucks up and down the streets.
8:48 p.m. A caller reported “50-60 cars” were drag racing down Highway 93.