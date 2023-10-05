fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, September 8, 2023

A-maze-ing Seabiscuit

By

7:26 a.m. A horse was running full speed along the highway towards a corn maze.

11:17 a.m. A dozen geese were walking through the streets obstructing traffic.

11:24 a.m. Local churchgoers complained about homeless individuals hanging around the church.

4:56 p.m. A man seen slumped over the wheel of his truck outside his house for more than an hour was just watching TV shows on his phone.

5:14 p.m. An aggressive neighborhood Pitbull kept chasing trucks up and down the streets.  

8:48 p.m. A caller reported “50-60 cars” were drag racing down Highway 93.

