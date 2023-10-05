Pavement Preservation Work Complete for 2023 on Big Mountain Road

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), in partnership with Knife River, announced that road construction north of Whitefish on Big Mountain Road is complete for 2023.

The pavement preservation project to extend the service life of the popular roadway began in early August and caused some delays for motorists heading up and down the only paved corridor leading to Whitefish Mountain Resort. The construction work will resume in 2024, according to a Thursday afternoon press release from MDT.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience during this late summer construction. Crews will return to complete the remaining overlay work,” Bob Vosen, MDT Missoula District Administrator, stated in the release.

This August and September, crews dug out and repaved the top layer of two sections of Big Mountain Road on both sides of the intersection with Ptarmigan Road. The curved sections of roadway were identified as needing additional structural support, according to MDT.

Next summer, a pavement overlay will occur on a larger portion of Big Mountain Road. More details will be provided as work approaches.

“This initial dig-out portion of work was relatively short. Our goal for 2024 is to keep delays to a minimum as crews start up again,” Kurtis Paulson, with Knife River, said.

Big Sky Public Relations will provide project updates to keep the public engaged throughout construction. Those interested in receiving this information are encouraged to email Becca MacLean at [email protected] or call the project hotline at 406-207-4484.