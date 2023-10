12:41 a.m. A bear trying to eat chicken for dinner was killed by the birds’ owner.

12:48 a.m. After several days of stalking, a mountain lion succeeded in getting a house cat.

9:22 a.m. A hot air balloon spooked two dogs, which ran away from their yard.

9:51 a.m. Someone called to complain about their neighbor’s goats, chickens, dogs, turkeys and other animals.