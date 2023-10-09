fbpx
Skip to content
Football

Glacier Extends Crosstown Streak, Beats Flathead

The Glacier Wolfpack beat the Braves 42-6 to earn fifth straight crosstown win

By Micah Drew
Crosstown football at Legends Stadium. Beacon file photo

The Glacier Wolfpack on Thursday night added another season to the win column on the head-to-head record against crosstown rival Flathead.

Glacier (6-1) downed the Braves (1-6) 42-6 in Legends Stadium to extend the team’s winning streak to five straight years, and move the Wolfpack to 13-4 in the overall series.

From the opening downs, however, it wasn’t immediately apparent that the Wolfpack would easily walk away with. After forcing a punt on Glacier’s first possession, the Braves got on the board first with a 74-yard drive to the end zone. The point after was no good, but the initial score gave Flathead some early momentum.

A response from Glacier came just two minutes later on a 8-yard run from Kash Goicoechea. Rhett Measure kicked straight through the uprights to give Glacier a lead they never relinquished.

Quarterback Jackson Presley found Evan Barnes from 35 yards out in the second quarter to give the Wolfpack a 14-6 lead at halftime, after which the route began.

Back-to-back 14-point quarters sealed the deal for Glacier. Kobe Dorcheaus had touchdown runs of 14- and 13- yards, while Presley found Alex Hausmann and Cohen Kastelitz — the latter on a 52-yard pass — in the air. Presley finished 11 of 21 for 206 yards.

Since Glacier opened in 2007, the Wolfpack have outscored their Kalispell rivals two-to-one. In the current five-year streak, the Wolfpack have 224 points to Flathead’s 34.

SERIES HISTORY
Glacier leads 13-4

2007: Flathead 49, Glacier 13
2008: Flathead 38, Glacier 28
2009: Glacier 41, Flathead 7
2010: Glacier48, Flathead 35
2011: Glacier 56, Flathead 44
2012: Glacier 55, Flathead 14
2013: Glacier 56, Flathead 7
2014: Glacier 27, Flathead 7
2015: Glacier 41, Flathead 26
2016: Glacier 43, Flathead 6
2017: Flathead 31, Glacier 19
2018: Flathead 28, Glacier 27
2019: Glacier 42, Flathead 0
2020: Glacier 35, Flathead 14
2021: Glacier 56, Flathead 0
2022: Glacier 49, Flathead 14
2023: Glacier 42, Flathead 6

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.