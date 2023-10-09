Glacier Extends Crosstown Streak, Beats Flathead

The Glacier Wolfpack on Thursday night added another season to the win column on the head-to-head record against crosstown rival Flathead.

Glacier (6-1) downed the Braves (1-6) 42-6 in Legends Stadium to extend the team’s winning streak to five straight years, and move the Wolfpack to 13-4 in the overall series.

From the opening downs, however, it wasn’t immediately apparent that the Wolfpack would easily walk away with. After forcing a punt on Glacier’s first possession, the Braves got on the board first with a 74-yard drive to the end zone. The point after was no good, but the initial score gave Flathead some early momentum.

A response from Glacier came just two minutes later on a 8-yard run from Kash Goicoechea. Rhett Measure kicked straight through the uprights to give Glacier a lead they never relinquished.

Quarterback Jackson Presley found Evan Barnes from 35 yards out in the second quarter to give the Wolfpack a 14-6 lead at halftime, after which the route began.

Back-to-back 14-point quarters sealed the deal for Glacier. Kobe Dorcheaus had touchdown runs of 14- and 13- yards, while Presley found Alex Hausmann and Cohen Kastelitz — the latter on a 52-yard pass — in the air. Presley finished 11 of 21 for 206 yards.

Since Glacier opened in 2007, the Wolfpack have outscored their Kalispell rivals two-to-one. In the current five-year streak, the Wolfpack have 224 points to Flathead’s 34.

SERIES HISTORY

Glacier leads 13-4

2007: Flathead 49, Glacier 13

2008: Flathead 38, Glacier 28

2009: Glacier 41, Flathead 7

2010: Glacier48, Flathead 35

2011: Glacier 56, Flathead 44

2012: Glacier 55, Flathead 14

2013: Glacier 56, Flathead 7

2014: Glacier 27, Flathead 7

2015: Glacier 41, Flathead 26

2016: Glacier 43, Flathead 6

2017: Flathead 31, Glacier 19

2018: Flathead 28, Glacier 27

2019: Glacier 42, Flathead 0

2020: Glacier 35, Flathead 14

2021: Glacier 56, Flathead 0

2022: Glacier 49, Flathead 14

2023: Glacier 42, Flathead 6