Wrestling

Flathead Wrestler Commits to Wyoming

Anders Thompson will wrestle at Division I level next year

By Micah Drew
Anders Thompson of the Flathead Valley Wrestling Club squares-off against Jannis Weisser of the German state of Baden-Württemberg during an outdoor wrestling event at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on August 7, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead High School senior Anders Thompson has committed to continue his career on the mats at the University of Wyoming. Thompson, currently the only nationally ranked Montana wrestler on the MatScouts senior recruiting board with a No. 16 national ranking, according to Matscouts, had offers from four other Division I colleges.

“I feel as his coach, the biggest component that all these D-1 programs see in Anders is his wrestling growth potential,” said Flathead head coach Jeff Thompson. “Anders is a late bloomer in the sport. He has improved by leaps and bounds in teh last few months and will continue to get better. He has by no means peaked yet!”

Anders Thompson is the Flathead High School Student Body President and will compete one more season for the Braves.

