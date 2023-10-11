Flathead Wrestler Commits to Wyoming

Flathead High School senior Anders Thompson has committed to continue his career on the mats at the University of Wyoming. Thompson, currently the only nationally ranked Montana wrestler on the MatScouts senior recruiting board with a No. 16 national ranking, according to Matscouts, had offers from four other Division I colleges.

“I feel as his coach, the biggest component that all these D-1 programs see in Anders is his wrestling growth potential,” said Flathead head coach Jeff Thompson. “Anders is a late bloomer in the sport. He has improved by leaps and bounds in teh last few months and will continue to get better. He has by no means peaked yet!”

Anders Thompson is the Flathead High School Student Body President and will compete one more season for the Braves.