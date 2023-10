8:07 a.m. A black cow and its calf were standing at a school bus stop.

8:36 a.m. Two tan horses were trotting along the highway.

8:59 a.m. A horse and a mule were using a neighbor’s yard as a pasture.

4:39 p.m. After smoking a lot of pot, a man accidentally walked out of his apartment naked, not realizing he’d left his home.

4:58 p.m. A lone cow was watching cars pass by.