Should Government Decide What I do With My House?

In reference to the article about Mr. O’Brien’s book and movement against Airbnb, I have a few questions.

Does a homeowner or landlord have freedom to do as he or she wishes with his or her property? It appears that Mr. O’Brien wants government to decide what I should do with my house.

For example, I am a snowbird. I leave Montana in winter for an extended period. My home remains vacant during my time away. It does not “contribute” anything to my community. It is not available for local people to rent. Is this okay with Mr. O’Brien?

If instead I choose to let my daughter and son-in-law use my house during my time away, for free, they also don’t contribute to the community or any sense of permanent “neighborhood,” and my house is still not available to other prospective home-seekers or tenants. Is this okay with Mr. O’Brien?

If instead of those two options, I choose to rent my house short-term, what harm does that do in comparison to my first two options?

Maria Folsom

East Glacier Park