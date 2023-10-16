Kalispell Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

A 64-year-old Kalispell man was killed Saturday afternoon after he lost control of his motorcycle on MT Highway 83 just north of Ferndale, according to a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

The man was driving at about 1:30 p.m. when his Harley-Davidson veered off the right side of the highway near the intersection of Pine Ridge Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

According to MHP, road conditions were dry and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.