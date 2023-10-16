Wildcats Bounced Out of State Soccer Tournament, Whitefish Advances

The 2022 Class A state soccer champions will not get the chance to defend their title at the end of October. The Columbia Falls Wildcats fell 2-1 to Corvallis in the first round of the state playoffs on Saturday.

The Wildcats got on the board first with a goal from senior Kai Golan, his 68th career goal, tying the all-class Montana state record, according to the latest record keeping from the Montana High School Association. Golan also ends his high school career with 45 assists, the second-most in state history.

Whitefish, a program that has claimed four of the last five state titles, surpassed Livingston 2-0, avenging last year’s semifinal loss that prevented the Bulldogs from what would have been a sixth straight appearance in the state final. The Bulldogs, who are undefeated this year, will face Lone Peak on Oct. 21 for chance to return to the final.

