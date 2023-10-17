Pablo Man Who Died in Camper-Trailer Fire Identified

A 63-year-old Pablo man who died in a camper-trailer fire last week has been identified as Steven. L. Rosenbaum, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

The cause of Rosenbaum’s death on Oct. 13 in Pablo is still under investigation by the Lake County Coroner’s Office, according to the sheriff’s office, but it does not appear to involve foul play. The deceased was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into what caused the fire.