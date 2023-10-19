Just Need a Friendly Ear

9:43 a.m. A neighborhood had become a habitual chaser of delivery drivers.

9:45 a.m. Five cows wandered into a random front yard.

12:28 p.m. A black lab kept running across the highway.

3:13 p.m. Two parents in the school pickup lane were screaming at each other.

2:35 p.m. Someone left their baggie of meth in a bathroom stall.

8:53 p.m. Some high schoolers were driving around a parking lot shooting each other with airsoft guns.