Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, September 29, 2023

Just Need a Friendly Ear

By

9:43 a.m. A neighborhood had become a habitual chaser of delivery drivers.

9:45 a.m. Five cows wandered into a random front yard.  

12:28 p.m. A black lab kept running across the highway.

3:13 p.m. Two parents in the school pickup lane were screaming at each other.

2:35 p.m. Someone left their baggie of meth in a bathroom stall.

8:53 p.m. Some high schoolers were driving around a parking lot shooting each other with airsoft guns.

10:50 p.m. A man called law enforcement because he knew they’d listen while he got some things off his chest.

