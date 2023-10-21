Five-Yard Penalty

6:46 a.m. Whistles being blown at an early morning high school football practice was upsetting nearby neighbors.

9:45 a.m. A woman dressed up as a cat was “digging up stuff” and throwing things into traffic.

1:08 p.m. Someone shoplifted a mousetrap.

1:23 p.m. A caller was concerned that a neighbor had shot arrows into his yard for the third time.

2:58 p.m. A “small grizzly foaming at the mouth” was hanging out on the front door of an RV, trapping the owner inside.