Ryan Hunter Has Proven Track Record

Ryan Hunter has represented Ward 3 in Kalispell passionately and diligently for the past four years. I appreciate his dedication to important social issues. Ryan takes a very strong community-oriented approach to representing his ward and fights hard for what he believes is best for his constituents.

I think it is beneficial for our community leaders to have skills and experience specifically oriented toward the positions in which they serve. Ryan’s first-hand experience working for the Flathead Land Trust and his degree in urban planning make him uniquely qualified to make smart choices in the growth of our city. His support for more compact development is a natural complement to his work to conserve the wild character and natural heritage of local land.

In Ryan’s time on the City Council, he has a proven track record of taking a compassionate approach to addressing the challenges of homelessness and the need for more affordable housing in Kalispell. As a former planning board member, I understand the importance of considering the needs of all members of our community.

I strongly support Ryan Hunter’s re-election for a second term.

Kurt Vomfell

Kalispell