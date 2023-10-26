Flathead High School Selects New Girls Basketball Coach

The Kalispell Public Schools Board of Trustees voted at their Tuesday meeting to hire longtime Flathead High School coach Kaylee Fox as the new head girls basketball coach.

The seven-person hiring committee interviewed two candidates, according to a press release sent out by Flathead Activities Director Bryce Wilson, and recommended Fox to the school board.

“[Fox] will keep the program expectations high and plans to build a consistent winning program year after year. Her passion and clear vision of what the program can be was inspirational,” Wilson said in a statement. “She has a high basketball IQ and knowledge as she played in college and coached at all elvels while helping deleop our student-athlete’s skills, resulting in competitive teams.”

Fox has spent more than a decade coaching at the school, including as the freshmen hoops coach and currently as the head girls track coach for the Bravettes.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do and things finally lined up with timing,” Fox told the Beacon. “I feel really connected to the kids in the program right now and I want to give them the best chance for success going forward.”

Former head Bravettes coach Sam Tudor resigned last month, after making a career move away from teaching that he said would prevent him from being “able to coach to his high standards.”

In the last two seasons under Tudor, the Bravettes reached the state tournament, including losing the state title game in March and ending with a 19-5 record.

Fox will be working with an experienced team as five key players return, including last year’s Most Outstanding Player, senior Kennedy Moore.