Kalispell Chamber Hosts 119th Celebration with the Grand Event

November 8, the Discover Kalispell Chamber will celebrate all things business in Kalispell and the Flathead Valley. The 119th celebration will recognize and honor our 52nd Flathead Community Legacy award winner along with Small Business, Large Business, Businessperson, Non-profit, Community Spirit, and Educator of the Year awards. A new addition this year will be the Community Partner of the Year.



As the Chamber’s only fundraiser of the year, our live and silent auction will add to the fun and excitement, thanks to the generous contributions from our members and the community.

The Discover Kalispell Chamber of Commerce is committed to being the Catalyst for business growth, the Convener of leaders and influencers, and the Champion for our community. Identifying the business community’s challenges and working with stakeholders to drive solutions, our priorities going into 2024 include workforce, child care, housing, and education, ensuring our downtown remains vibrant, safe and welcoming for all, and expanding our advocacy with local and state governments.

We see stepping stones, not stumbling blocks. Join us to celebrate. We are Venturing BOLDLY Mission POSSIBLE!

Thank you to all of our sponsors!

The Grand Event

November 8, 2023

Wachholz Center

5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Get tickets: kalispellchamber.com

Image courtesy of the Kalispell Chamber.

Grand Event Sponsors 2023

Visionary Sponsor

Whitefish Credit Union

Award Sponsors

Glacier Bank

Logan Health

First Interstate Bank

Advocate Sponsors

Applied Materials

Compass Construction

Daily Interlake

Express Employment

Flathead Beacon

Flathead Valley Community College

JCCS

Northwestern Energy

Rocky Mountain Law

Summit Beverage

Weyerhaeuser

Partner Sponsors

Central Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, & Electrical

Crowley Fleck Attorneys

Flathead Electric Cooperative

Immanuel Lutheran Communities

Jackola Engineering & Architecture

Jordahl & Sliter, CPA

LHC

MSC Burbank

Parkside Credit Union

Stockman Bank