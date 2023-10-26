Kalispell Chamber Hosts 119th Celebration with the Grand Event

November 8, the Discover Kalispell Chamber will celebrate all things business in Kalispell and the Flathead Valley. The 119th celebration will recognize and honor our 52nd Flathead Community Legacy award winner along with Small Business, Large Business, Businessperson, Non-profit, Community Spirit, and Educator of the Year awards. A new addition this year will be the Community Partner of the Year.
As the Chamber’s only fundraiser of the year, our live and silent auction will add to the fun and excitement, thanks to the generous contributions from our members and the community.
The Discover Kalispell Chamber of Commerce is committed to being the Catalyst for business growth, the Convener of leaders and influencers, and the Champion for our community. Identifying the business community’s challenges and working with stakeholders to drive solutions, our priorities going into 2024 include workforce, child care, housing, and education, ensuring our downtown remains vibrant, safe and welcoming for all, and expanding our advocacy with local and state governments.
We see stepping stones, not stumbling blocks. Join us to celebrate. We are Venturing BOLDLY Mission POSSIBLE!
Thank you to all of our sponsors!
The Grand Event
November 8, 2023
Wachholz Center
5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Get tickets: kalispellchamber.com
