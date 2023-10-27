fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, October 6, 2023

Who Moved My Boulder?

By

2:02 a.m. Following a breakup, a woman called law enforcement, asking if they could get her now-ex-girlfriend come and say goodbye.

10:00 a.m. After changing the locks in their house, a couple got locked inside.

10:36 a.m. An HOA president was upset that some decorative boulders in the neighborhood had been moved.

11:35 a.m. A calico cat was reported for repeatedly chasing children around a playground.  

12:20 p.m. Someone was concerned that their neighbor was running a “perpetual garage sale.”

9:59 p.m. Several people were drag racing down Main Street.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.