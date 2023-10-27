Who Moved My Boulder?

2:02 a.m. Following a breakup, a woman called law enforcement, asking if they could get her now-ex-girlfriend come and say goodbye.

10:00 a.m. After changing the locks in their house, a couple got locked inside.

10:36 a.m. An HOA president was upset that some decorative boulders in the neighborhood had been moved.

11:35 a.m. A calico cat was reported for repeatedly chasing children around a playground.

12:20 p.m. Someone was concerned that their neighbor was running a “perpetual garage sale.”