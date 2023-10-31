Buffalo Café

Nestled in the charming town of Whitefish, the Maetzold family owned Buffalo Cafe stands as an iconic culinary gem that captures the essence of the region’s culture and flavors. Established as a testament to Montana’s rich heritage, this restaurant is more than just a place to dine; it’s a gateway to an authentic experience.

Drawing visitors in with its rustic yet inviting exterior, the Buffalo Cafe’s log cabin architecture perfectly complements the surrounding natural beauty. Step inside and you’re welcomed by warm woods, a cozy ambiance, and an array of wildlife-inspired décor, creating an atmosphere that is both comforting and intriguing.

The heart of the Buffalo Cafe, however, lies in its menu. Showcasing an array of locally sourced ingredients, the restaurant takes pride in serving dishes that pay homage to Montana’s diverse offerings. From the savory bison meatloaf, a nod to the state’s namesake animal, to the delicate flavors of fresh salmon, each plate tells a story of the land.

When asked about their legacy, Alex Maetzold said, “We truly love that we have been here nearly 45 years and as second generation owners we get to help be a bridge to the old Whitefish and the newer one – we love them both for so many reasons!”

In essence, the Buffalo Cafe is more than an eatery; it’s a cultural landmark that encapsulates the heart and soul of Whitefish. Its commitment to preserving tradition, while offering a taste of the local flair, makes it a must-visit destination for anyone seeking an unforgettable dining experience.

514 Third St. E. Whitefish

(406) 862-2833

Breakfast and lunch everyday: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. & Sundays 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dinner: Tuesdays – Fridays 5 p.m. – close