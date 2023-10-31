One Dead, Six Injured in Rollover Crash Near Kalispell

A 14-year-old Kalispell girl died Oct. 29 when the pickup truck she was riding in rolled over on U.S. Highway 2 near Kila, causing an early-morning crash that injured six others.

According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the GMC Sierra was heading east on U.S. Highway 2 toward Kalispell when it drove off the righthand side of the road for unknown reasons. The Kalispell driver, a 16-year-old boy, attempted to overcorrect and the vehicle rolled over, coming to a stop in the ditch on the vehicle’s driver’s side.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was fully ejected from the vehicle and sustained injuries in the crash. He was transported to Logan Health. The female passenger, who also was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A crash report by Montana Highway Patrol stated that five additional people were injured in the crash, but did not release any further information. MHP suspects alcohol was involved in the accident.