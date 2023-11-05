Tester Brings Montana Values to the Senate

As a fourth generation Montanan and the proud father and grandfather of fifth and sixth generation Montanans, my experience shows me that in Montana, we hold people to a higher standard. Honesty is not just the best policy it’s the only policy.



We’re honest, we raise our kids to play fair, and we value straight shooters.



Sen. Jon Tester has consistently brought Montana values to the Senate. Look at his website to see transparency. He posts his public schedule every day, so anyone can see who he’s meeting with and what he’s working on. He’s the only Montana federal delegate who does this. Ever wonder what goes on behind closed doors? I sure do. Having an open public schedule shows honesty and transparency.



Every election cycle, there are people who try to paint Tester into something he’s not. But one look at the guy and you know he’s an honest, hard-working, real Montanan. He’s taken on special interests, fighting against dark money, working to knock down the lobbyist revolving door. He always answers to the people of Montana. And all you have to do is look at his public schedule to see it.



Put simply: with Jon Tester, what you see is what you get.



I’m proud to have a senator that takes Montana values to Washington, cutting through the nonsense and noise to defend our state. Jon is a person I trust to do the best for my family and Montana. He’s not a slick, behind closed door guy.

Kirk Stoner

Plentywood