Wildcats Advance to Gridiron Semifinals

Cody Schweikert connected with Chance Miller and Jace Hill on a pair of long TD passes and ran for another score as the Wildcats held off the Rams. The teams traded touchdowns in the opening quarter, with Ayden Salter putting Central up 7-0 on a six-yard run, and Schweikert answering with his first bomb to Miller.

The Wildcats led 14-7 at halftime, and held the Rams scoreless until the final quarter, when Xavier Brackenridge rushed for a score and Jack DeBourg booted a 38-yard field goal.

Billings Central ends the season at 9-1. Columbia Falls (8-2), which has won six straight, advances to play at Corvallis in next week’s semifinals.