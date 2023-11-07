Kalispell Felon Sentenced to Three Years for Illegal Firearm Possession

A 40-year-old Kalispell man with three felony convictions was sentenced Tuesday to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, after law enforcement recovered 10 firearms from his home following three gun-related incidents, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jose Angel Estrello pleaded guilty in June to being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition before U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy.

According to court documents, Estrello had three prior felony convictions, including two convictions for robbery in California.

In July 2022, Flathead County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired near McMannamy Draw. They encountered Estrello, who was hostile toward the deputies and made comments about getting an AR-15 to defend himself against law enforcement.

The next day, deputies responded to a disturbance involving a weapon at a campground where they learned Estrello had exchanged words with another person about a parking spot, pulled a handgun out of his pocket and said, “This is how we take care of this in Compton,” according to court documents.

Deputies responded to a third incident involving road rage near Kalispell and determined that Estrello had pointed a gun at another family.

In August 2022, law enforcement searched Estrello’s residence and located 10 firearms, seven magazines and assorted ammunition.