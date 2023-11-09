Eggcelent Pastime

10:02 a.m. A bull succeeded in escaping through its fence.

3:27 p.m. A “very friendly” pit bull kept terrorizing the neighbor’s chickens.

2:45 p.m. When told not to use the alleyway as a toilet, a man responded by breaking a bottle and using it as a threatening weapon.

7:52 p.m. Someone was upset when they reported a limping deer in their neighborhood and law enforcement responded that their policy was to “let nature take its course.”

7:59 p.m. Some kids were egging passing cars.