Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Eggcelent Pastime

By

10:02 a.m. A bull succeeded in escaping through its fence.

3:27 p.m. A “very friendly” pit bull kept terrorizing the neighbor’s chickens.   

2:45 p.m. When told not to use the alleyway as a toilet, a man responded by breaking a bottle and using it as a threatening weapon.

7:52 p.m. Someone was upset when they reported a limping deer in their neighborhood and law enforcement responded that their policy was to “let nature take its course.”

7:59 p.m. Some kids were egging passing cars.

11:07 p.m. Someone discovered a bonfire smoldering with no one around.  

