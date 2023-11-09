Glacier Soccer Star Signs with Griz

Glacier High School senior Reagan Brisendine signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play soccer for the University of Montana Grizzlies next year.

Brisendine is one of eight incoming freshman the Griz signed this week, and the players will join eight returning players from this year’s Big Sky Conference championship squad.

While the Wolfpack finished the season 6-8, Brisendine led the state offensively, netting 27 goals, including an eight-goal game against Butte, and adding six assists. Her career 78 goals slots her third on the all-time list for Class AA.

Brisendine is the latest soccer star from the Flathead Valley to commit to the Griz, joining Flathead graduate Skyleigh Thompson, who was the Big Sky Conference Offensive MVP this season.

“We always want to add kids out of Montana,” Montana coach Chris Citowicki said in a press release. “Like Skye, Reagan can take players on and get to the end line, cut back, score goals. “[We’re] excited to add someone like that, someone people will enjoy watching, just like they’ve enjoyed watching Skye and [Eliza Bentler of Billings] in those positions.”