1:31 a.m. An officer pulled over a suspicious person who turned out to be delivering newspapers.

4:38 a.m. A man was fearful that the Jehovah’s Witnesses were after him.

11:01 a.m. A black cow was walking down the road toward Smith Lake

3:47 p.m. Someone wasn’t sure if they’d heard a series of gunshots, people screaming, or loud birds.