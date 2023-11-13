Kalispell Man Arrested Following Multi-Agency Pursuit

A 37-year-old Kalispell man was arrested Sunday after he led multiple law enforcement agencies on a vehicle pursuit through Flathead County, according to a news release.

Micah Winslow was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of intimidation, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and eluding law enforcement.

According to the release, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded on Nov. 12 to a report of a man threatening to kill his family and responding law enforcement near Three Mile Drive. When deputies attempted to stop him, Winslow yelled and continued driving.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the Montana Highway Patrol and Kalispell Police Department joined the pursuit through Kalispell, Evergreen, Creston and back through Kalispell. Authorities unsuccessfully used spike strips and pit removers during the pursuit.

Winslow eventually abandoned his vehicle on McMannamy Draw, blocking the road near the residence of the threatened family. Deputies located the suspect and used tasers to bring him into custody. During a search, a large knife and rifle were confiscated.

Winslow was transported to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation after advising his family that he was God and threatening to kill them.