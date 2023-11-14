Enjoy Freedom from Chronic Pain

Did you know over 85% of acupuncture patients receive relief and it’s rare that pain is not satisfactorily reduced? Whitefish Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine treats all kinds of patients, but the chief motivation for many of those patients is living life pain-free so they can enjoy all Montana has to offer.

How Does it Work?

By inserting thin needles, heat or pressure to specific points on the body, the source of pain is inactivated by modulating endorphin levels, regulating the nervous system, immune system and endocrine/hormonal system.

Acupuncture may sound like an exotic or even improbable treatment for chronic pain, but it’s been around for centuries.

According to the National Institute of Health, several recent studies have shown that acupuncture provides long-term relief from pain. Doctors now routinely recommend acupuncture to treat chronic pain such as back and neck pain, osteoarthritis/knee pain, planter fasciitis and sciatica.

Image courtesy of Whitefish Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine.

Pins & Needles

If you’ve been thinking about trying acupuncture to relieve pain that just won’t go away, there are several reasons why you should take the next step. Acupuncture works when other treatments fail or provide no relief from pain. Most patients start acupuncture as a last resort for dealing with stubborn chronic pain or illness, but ironically, it can be the most effective solution for many.

The side effects of acupuncture are minimal, and often patients notice better sleep and digestion with treatment. Acupuncture is able to shift the brain into a baseline state of relaxation. Many patients feel better in their bodies as well as their minds.

Long-Term Relief

Great improvements are routinely seen in cases involving chronic pain from injuries, overuse and pain unrelated to specific incidents.

Treatment plans are laid out carefully from the beginning so patients know exactly what to expect, how long recovery will likely take, and when they should start seeing results.

Image courtesy of Whitefish Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine.

Who We Are

Born and raised in Whitefish, Dr. Aylee Thierfelder is a nationally board certified Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine (DACM). She loves to help people and is inspired by her patients’ resilience, strength and their ability to heal on a daily basis.

Whitefish Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine provides cutting edge innovative medical solutions and specializes in treating chronic pain, women’s health and difficult to treat conditions. Thierfelder focuses on clinically proven methods that achieve results and offer patients hope.

Thierfelder and her team at Whitefish Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine also offer modalities that are not available at other acupuncture clinics in the Flathead Valley, such as Frequency Specific Micro-current, Ozone Therapy, Far-Infrared BioMat Therapy and Micro-needling.

“We don’t just do acupuncture,” Thierfelder said. “We transform people’s lives.”

To schedule an appointment or get more information, visit whitefishaim.com or call (406) 863-6001. Whitefish Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine at 110 E. Second St. in Whitefish.