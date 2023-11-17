With winter approaching, kids are bundled up in warmer, less reflective clothing. Flathead drivers should continue to watch out for kids on their way to and from school. Just as we watch for deer and other four-footed creatures, leave plenty of room for school buses and be on the lookout for our two-footed cubs and fawns. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, less than 1 percent of all traffic fatalities involve kids in school vehicles. However, kids are more at risk when approaching or leaving school buses due to other drivers’ carelessness and impatience.



The Evergreen School District is geographically too small to qualify for bus transportation services. As a result, many Evergreen Wolverines walk or ride their bikes to school along U.S. Highway 2, which sees 20,000 vehicles a day traveling at least 45 mph. Born and raised in Evergreen, I walked those U.S. Highway 2 cow trails years ago. As a proud Wolverine myself, I joined the successful fight to secure funding for sidewalks along U.S. Highway 2 during the 2023 Legislature as the State Representative for Evergreen and north Kalispell.



Thanks to the hard work of many community members, small business owners, and the school district, Evergreen Wolverines will have safe routes to schools starting in the 2024–2025 school year. In the meantime, watch out for the youngest members of our community on their way to and from school.

Rep. Tony Brockman

R-Kalispell