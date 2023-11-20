fbpx
Sunday, October 29, 2023

Pumpkin Bowling

7:52 a.m. A homeowner discovered someone had thrown a pumpkin at her mailbox overnight and broken it off its pole.

9:33 a.m. A man was banned from entering a church after he mooned someone during a service.

11:27 a.m. Someone wanted law enforcement to park in their yard to catch speeding cars.

12: 39 p.m. Someone shot out a home’s security camera, and also hit the house.

2:30 p.m. A woman kept receiving vulgar sexual texts from an unknown number. To defend her honor, her boyfriend responded to the texter, challenging them to a fist fight. The texter responded with threads to pipe bomb their home. Law enforcement advised the couple to stop texting the unknown person.

3:41 p.m. After leaving their vehicle in a pull-out along the highway with a flat tire the night before, the owner returned to find the windows smashed out.

7:12 p.m. A toddler successfully popped the child safety lock and walked out of their house.

8:18 p.m. A driver who hit a deer on the highway was able successfully dispatch it without law enforcement aid.

7:45 p.m. A woman, who claimed she had been locked inside her house with a serial killer for two days, called law enforcement using “God’s phone” to make sure no one had reported her missing.

11:24 p.m. A black horse standing on the edge of the road almost caused an accident.

