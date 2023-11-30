Whitefish Sprinter Signs with Griz

Nine-time state champion sprinter Brooke Zetooney has signed a letter of intent to compete for the University of Montana track and field team next year.
The Whitefish High School senior has won the Class A 100-meter three years in a row, and added back-to-back 200-meter state titles her sophomore and junior years. Zetooney has also anchored the Bulldogs’ 4x100r relay team to three straight victories, and back-to-back 4×400 relay victories.
In May, Zetooney tied the Class A state 100-meter record during the preliminary round of the state championships, running 12.24. She also finished runner-up in the 400-meter and finished fourth in the shot put, ultimately scoring 52 points for the Bulldogs, the sixth-highest point total achieved by a Montanan at the state meet.
As a Griz Zetooney will be reunited with former Whitefish High School 4×100 relay teammates Mikenna Ells and Erin Wilde.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.