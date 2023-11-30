Whitefish Sprinter Signs with Griz

Nine-time state champion sprinter Brooke Zetooney has signed a letter of intent to compete for the University of Montana track and field team next year.

The Whitefish High School senior has won the Class A 100-meter three years in a row, and added back-to-back 200-meter state titles her sophomore and junior years. Zetooney has also anchored the Bulldogs’ 4x100r relay team to three straight victories, and back-to-back 4×400 relay victories.

Brooke Zetooney is the Montana State Champ in the 100, 200, and runner-up in the 400. Oh, and she's a Grizzly!#GrizTF | #GoGriz pic.twitter.com/6Bku6Mo7EX — Montana Griz TF & XC (@MontanaGrizTFXC) November 29, 2023

In May, Zetooney tied the Class A state 100-meter record during the preliminary round of the state championships, running 12.24. She also finished runner-up in the 400-meter and finished fourth in the shot put, ultimately scoring 52 points for the Bulldogs, the sixth-highest point total achieved by a Montanan at the state meet.

As a Griz Zetooney will be reunited with former Whitefish High School 4×100 relay teammates Mikenna Ells and Erin Wilde.