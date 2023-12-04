Authorities Searching for Missing Libby Man

Authorities are searching for a 72-year-old Libby man who was reported missing on Nov. 29, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) news release.

Johnnie Lee Hantz was last seen driving a camouflage-colored CAN-AM side-by-side northbound on Montana Highway 37 with his Mastiff dog named Chester. The vehicle’s Montana license plate is AAMX0486. He was wearing a heavy black coat and he is missing part of his thumb, according to the LCSO.

Members of the Davis Thompson Search and Rescue and LCSO deputies have been actively searching the region but have observed no signs of Hantz or Chester as of Dec. 4.

Air resources have been requested but are currently unable to assist due to weather conditions.

Hantz may be experiencing confusion, according to law enforcement.

If anyone has information regarding Hantz’s possible location, contact the sheriff’s office at (406) 293-4112.