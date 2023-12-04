Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $500,000

Marion
Where: 1227 Homesteaders Way
Price: $479,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,134
This home nestled in the heart of Marion sits on more than 1 acre and provides ample space for outdoor activities and gardening. It has an inviting living space with a wood stove, new interior paint and mountain views. The backyard has a large deck and fire pit and is great for entertaining. Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties
MLS Number: 30016668
Kalispell
Where: 20 Ponderosa Dr.
Price: $489,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,352
This West Valley home sits on a large lot and features three bedrooms, two baths, a double garage and a full unfinished basement. It also has a double-sided fireplace, wood stove and propane furnace. The property has beautiful mature trees. Glacier Real Estate of Montana
MLS Number: 30016655
Lakeside
Where: 106 Brass Rd.
Price: $499,999
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,107
This property is in the heart of Lakeside and has mature trees and views of Flathead Lake. The home was recently remodeled and features granite and concrete counters, double pane windows and a large deck on three sides. It also has a detached double garage and storage shed. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30015590
Kalispell
Where: 107 Ritzman Ln.
Price: $495,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,618
This meticulously maintained home on the Village Greens Golf Course features an open floor plan with big windows that offer an abundance of natural light. It also has a double garage, separate golf cart door and mature landscaping. There is a partially covered deck in the backyard. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30006381
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].
