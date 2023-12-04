Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $500,000

Marion

Where: 1227 Homesteaders Way

Price: $479,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,134

This home nestled in the heart of Marion sits on more than 1 acre and provides ample space for outdoor activities and gardening. It has an inviting living space with a wood stove, new interior paint and mountain views. The backyard has a large deck and fire pit and is great for entertaining. Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties

MLS Number: 30016668

Kalispell

Where: 20 Ponderosa Dr.

Price: $489,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,352

This West Valley home sits on a large lot and features three bedrooms, two baths, a double garage and a full unfinished basement. It also has a double-sided fireplace, wood stove and propane furnace. The property has beautiful mature trees. Glacier Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30016655

Lakeside

Where: 106 Brass Rd.

Price: $499,999

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,107

This property is in the heart of Lakeside and has mature trees and views of Flathead Lake. The home was recently remodeled and features granite and concrete counters, double pane windows and a large deck on three sides. It also has a detached double garage and storage shed. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30015590

Kalispell

Where: 107 Ritzman Ln.

Price: $495,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,618

This meticulously maintained home on the Village Greens Golf Course features an open floor plan with big windows that offer an abundance of natural light. It also has a double garage, separate golf cart door and mature landscaping. There is a partially covered deck in the backyard. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30006381

