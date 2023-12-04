Under The Big Sky Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

The Under The Big Sky music festival is returning to the Whitefish area next summer with headliners including award-winning country star Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings and Turnpike Troubadours, according to an announcement made Monday afternoon by festival organizers Outriders.

The July 12-14 festival, which touts a lineup of “American, Outlaw country, rock, indie-folk and bluegrass” performers, will also feature Tanya Tucker, the Brothers Osborne, Sierra Ferrell, Paul Cauthen, Charles Wesley Godwin, City & Colour and Mt. Joy.

Tickets for the 2024 Under The Big Sky festival will go on sale Friday, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m., MST.

The full 2024 lineup includes Kaitlin Butts, Madeline Edwards, Muscadine Bloodline, Pony Bradshaw, Sam Barber, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Shovels & Rope, Tanner Usrey, The Castellows, The Revivalists, Zach Top, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, and Harper O’Neill.

Performers with local and regional ties performing at the festival next summer are Abby Webster, Archertown, Badger Hound, Dead & Down, Madeline Hawthorne, Denim Gold, which is composed of Michelle Rivers and Hannah King, and Tomara.

This will be the fifth iteration of Under the Big Sky, which debuted in 2019 but took a one-year hiatus amid the pandemic. The festival will be returning to the 360-acre Big Mountain Ranch property which has hosted the festival in previous years, and vendors will be on site selling wares. Food and drink will also be sold. The festival will also have family friendly events including a rodeo, horse rides and a petting zoo.

Last summer the festival was headlined by Hank Williams Jr., Zach Bryan and CAAMP, and other performers included Whiskey Myers, Ryan Bingham, Colter Wall, The Dead South, Elle King, Marcus King, Charley Crockett and LeAnne Rimes. Read more about last year’s lineup by clicking here.

For more information, including for ticket purchases, go to www.underthebigskyfest.com.