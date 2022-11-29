Under the Big Sky Announces 2023 Festival Lineup

Whitefish music festival Under the Big Sky has announced its 2023 lineup, with performers including Hank Williams Jr., Zach Bryan and CAAMP, according to an announcement Tuesday by the festival’s production and promotion company Outriders Presents.

The festival is scheduled for July 14 through July 16 at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish, with tickets going on sale Friday, Dec. 9, at noon Mountain Standard Time. There are more than 30 musical acts lined up for the 2023 festival, which in recent years has drawn tens of thousands of attendees.

Other performers scheduled for this year’s festival are Whiskey Myers, Ryan Bingham, Colter Wall, The Dead South, Elle King, Marcus King, Charley Crockett and Leanne Rimes.

The full lineup includes Shane Smith and the Saints, Nikki Lane, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Kitchen Dwellers, Hayes Carll, 49 Winchester, Hogslop String Band, Vincent Neil Emerson, Kat Hasty, The Local Honeys, Colby Acuff, Bella White, Drayton Farley, The Red Clay Strays, Cristina Vane, Izaak Opatz, Archertown, The Helnore Highwater Band, Jamie Wyman, Radio Ranch, War Pony, and special guest and “Yellowstone” TV show actor Luke Grimes.

Tickets and more information can be found at www.underthebigskyfest.com.

Poster for the 2023 lineup of Under the Big Sky music festival. Courtesy image

The opening night of the festival, Friday, July 16, will include a rodeo, and performances from CAAMP, Colter Wall, Luke Grimes, Drayton Farley and Archertown.

The 2023 festival will be the fourth for Under The Big Sky, which began in 2019, but took a one-year hiatus before returning in 2021. Check out last year’s lineup here.