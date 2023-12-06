Browning Man Sentenced for Fatally Striking Woman with His Vehicle

A 31-year-old Browning man who admitted to fatally striking a woman with his vehicle in 2021 on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jordan Joseph Morgan in July pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter before Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris.

As part of a plea agreement, the parties agreed that a specific recommendation of 12 months and one day imprisonment appropriate. The court also ordered a $10,600 restitution.

According to court documents, Morgan encountered the victim on the evening of Nov. 8, 2021 in Browning. He and the victim argued and Morgan got into his vehicle while she stayed by the open window at the driver side door.

Morgan pulled forward while the victim was still at the door and holding onto the open window. After a short distance, the vehicle pulled to the right, throwing the victim under the vehicle. Morgan continued driving and ran over the victim.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lori Harper Suek and Kalah A. Paisley prosecuted the case.

The FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and Montana Highway Patrol conducted the investigation.