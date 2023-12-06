Tester Commercials Reek of Desperation

What’s with all the Tester commercials? You’d think the election was next week, not next year. While they reek of desperation, I have to admit that they are very well done. All the folksy rhetoric and down-home posturing is very convincing. He comes across as such a good old boy Montanan. That flat-top haircut and old pickup truck are very Yellowstoney, which probably appeals to all our new voters.



The only problem is his voting record. Out of 723 votes during the 117th Congress, he followed the Biden’s party line on legislation and judicial/executive branch nominations 99% of the time. On legislation, he only voted against Biden 6 times, and four of those were Covid related. He voted for every single Biden judicial and executive branch nominee.



In the 117th Congress, Tester voted with Diane Feinstein 97% of the time. Elizabeth Warren 96%. Bernie Sanders 92%. Jon Tester likes to portray himself as an independent who is looking out for Montana’s interests, but his record shows he is more like a party hack who does little more than toe the party line. Independents don’t follow their leader 99% of the time. Montana deserves better.

Rick Packard

Whitefish