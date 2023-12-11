Bigfork Man Arrested in Fatal Ferndale Shooting

A 49-year-old Bigfork man has been arrested after shooting three people at a residence in Ferndale, killing one of the victims and injuring the other two last night, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) news release.

Matthew Vitek was booked in the Lake County Jail following the incident on pending charges of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide.

According to the release, the LCSO on Dec. 10 at 9:08 p.m. received a report of a disturbance involving a man with a firearm occurring at a residence on Cayuse Lane in Ferndale. One of the shooting victims then reported the incident and told dispatchers he had been shot by the man identified as Vitek.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived first at the scene and took Vitek into custody while also rendering first aid to all three gunshot victims before emergency medical services arrived. LCSO deputies also responded to the scene.

The victims were transported to a local hospital where 56-year-old Tammi Jordan of Bigfork was pronounced dead. As of 2 a.m. on Dec. 11, the other two victims were in stable condition, the release states.

The LCSO is investigating the case and will not be releasing the identities of the two surviving victims.