With Demand High, Wachholz Center Books Second ‘Whose Live Anyway?’ Show

During his time as director of the Wachholz College Center at Flathead Valley Community College, it’s become increasingly clear to Matt Laughlin that people in the Flathead have an appetite for live comedy.

Earlier this year, for example, the venue sold out a February 2023 show with stand-up comedian Brian Regan. And tickets are selling well for a March 2024 show with the comedian Tom Papa. More recently, though, the center sold out tickets for a live, touring improv show involving the cast of the TV “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” in about 48 hours.

Laughlin said that after tickets for a June 4, 2024 performance of “Whose Live Anyway?” first went on sale the morning of Dec. 8, availability by the next afternoon was down to a smattering of single seats. Ticket sales were so robust that Laughlin reached back out to see if it would be possible to book another show. The answer was yes. Tickets for the second Kalispell show of “Whose Live Anyway?” go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. for a June 3, 2024 performance.

The improv event features the current cast of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” — Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray — taking prompts from the audience, and according to promotional materials, some audience members may even be asked to come on stage. The show runs for 90 minutes and is open to all ages, although some “PG-13” language will be included, according to a press release.

Looking ahead to the end of this year and early next year, Laughlin highlighted a number of other upcoming events. Up-and-coming country music star and two-time Academy of Country Music “New Female Vocalist” nominee Raelynn will play at the center on Jan. 26. The show was recently announced, and tickets go on sale Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.

For country lovers, The Wachholz Center will also host the Grammy-nominated Eli Young Band on Feb. 21. The band, which is behind four No. 1 singles, including “Crazy Girl,” “Even if It Breaks Your Heart,” “Love Ain’t,” and “Drunk Last Night,” is currently in the midst of traveling the country as part of its Breakup In A Bar Tour.

Further out into February, Laughlin pointed out a couple of family friendly shows coming to the Wachholz center. On Feb. 7, musical performers The Queen’s Cartoonists will be putting on one of their shows that blends live music with projected videos of cartoons from the Golden Age of Animation, cult classic cartoons, and modern animated films. The show will also incorporate some comedic elements as well as anecdotes about the cartoons and composers.

On Feb. 25, the college center will host Dinosaur World Live, which incorporates life-like dinosaur puppets into an interactive performance that will introduce audiences to creatures including the Tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops, segnosaurus and more.

For more information, including to purchase tickets, go to https://wachholzcollegecenter.org/Online/default.asp