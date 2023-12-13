Missing Man Found Dead Outside Libby

Authorities announced today that Johnnie Hantz, a 72-year-old Libby man who was reported missing two weeks ago, was found dead last night, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) news release.

The LCSO received a report at 10:01 p.m. on Dec. 12 from a caller who reported finding Hantz and his CAN-AM side-by-side in the Huson Peak area off Quartz Creek Road.

The reporting party also located Hantz’s mastiff dog Chester alive, and he was transported to the LCSO.

Deputies responded to the scene, which they secured, and confirmed that Hantz was deceased, according to the news release, which did not provide the cause or manner of death.

Search and Rescue teams had been actively searching the region where Hantz was last seen with Chester – driving northbound on Montana Highway 37 – since he was reported missing on Nov. 29. Law enforcement said at the time that Hantz may have been experiencing confusion.