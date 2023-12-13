2024 Flathead Valley Winter Sports Preview

Athletes in the Flathead Valley have long excelled at kicking off the winter seasons strong, and this year should be no exception. From perennial powerhouses — the Flathead wrestlers — to newcomers looking to make waves — the Bigfork Valkyries are ready to take on Class A after capping their Class B tenure with an undefeated season in basketball — there’s myriad storylines to keep an eye on this winter.

Wrestling

Wrestlers compete during the dual match between Whitefish High School and Columbia Falls High School. Beacon file photo

FLATHEAD BRAVES

Head coach: Jeff Thompson

2022-23 postseason (boys): 2nd at state

2022-23 postseason (girls): 3rd at state

Key wrestlers: Anders Thompson, Sr., Sawyer Troupe, Sr., Dane Lake, Jr., Lakoda Wieczorek, Sr., Jr., Alivia Rinehart, So., Lucille Libby, So., Brinly Youso, So.

Can they get back on top? Flathead High School completed back-to-back sweeps in both the boys and girls state tournaments in 2021 and 2022 but broke their streaks last season. There’s no reason to expect the Brave Brawlers to tackle the season with anything other than a deep-seeded motivation to bring the trophies back to Kalispell. So far, the Braves won the Mining City Duals for the third straight year last weekend, while the Bravettes lost their home invitational for the first time to defending champion Billings Senior.

GLACIER WOLFPACK

Head coach: Ross Dankers

2022-23 postseason (boys): 11th at state

2022-23 postseason (girls): 4th at state

Key wrestlers: Kaleb Shine, Sr., Mark Ahner, sr., Brooke Yeadon, Jr., Kaura Coles, So., Katelyn Sphuler, So.

Coles made history last year as the first state champion for the Wolfpack, and a strong crew of wrestlers behind the returning champion could give Glacier an opening to continue moving up the state ranks.

COLUMBIA FALLS WILDCATS

Head coach: Jessie Schaeffer

2022-23 postseason (boys): 1st at state

2022-23 postseason (girls): 16th at state

Key wrestlers: Cash Byrd, Sr., Traic Fainter, Sr., Billy Gustafson, Sr., Jaelynn Nace, So.

Everything finally clicked for the Wildcats last year as they sent nine wrestlers to the semifinals and scored 201 points for victory. There will be some rebuilding after graduating key mat stars on the boys side. Columbia Falls will field a fuller girls team this season, with 13 on the roster.

WHITEFISH BULLDOGS

Head coach: Danny Neff

2022-23 postseason (boys): 18th at state

2022-23 postseason (girls): 38th at state

Key wrestlers: Jackson Dorvall, Sr., Henry Bennetts, Sr., Sam Bennetts, So.

The Bulldogs continue to expand their girls team and Sam Bennetts comes in with veteran experience for the Bulldogs having competed in the state tournament last year.

BIGFORK VIKINGS

Head coach: Shawn Hall

2022-23 postseason: 24th at state

Key wrestlers: Lyrik Fainter, Fr., Diego Rodriguez, Sr., Michael McCarty, Fr., Evan Tidwell, Sr.

The Vikings wrestling program has continued its growth and success over the years, making huge jumps from five years ago when just one athlete qualified for state. Now they have to make the biggest jump, with team competing against Class A competition this year.

Boys Basketball

A basketball player holds a basketball. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

FLATHEAD BRAVES

Head coach: Dan Trageser

2022-23 record: 1-19 (1-13 Western AA)

Key players: Lyric Ersland, Gabe Sims, Jordan Griffin, Korbin Eaton

With a new coach, the Braves will seek to move up from the bottom of the league this year. However, a transfer of some top Flathead ballers to its crosstown rival will not make the job easy for Trageser.

GLACIER WOLFPACK

Head coach: Mark Harkins

2022-23 record: 17-8 (9-5 Western AA)

Key players: Cohen Kastelitz, Sr., Noah Cumming, Sr., Brantly Salmonsen, Sr.

Last year, Glacier soared through the state tournament to claim the program’s second ever trophy with a third-place finish. Kastelitz is the only returning varsity starter, but Harkins has proven he can train the Wolfpack into state contention, and the addition of a few former Braves will help.

WHITEFISH BULLDOGS

Head coach: Alex Gonzalez

2022-23 record: 6-13 (4-6 Northwest A)

Key players: Carson Krack, Sr., CJ Thew, Jr., Carson Gulick, Jr.

In his second year in charge of the Bulldogs program, Alex Gonzalez looks to be hitting his stride from the bench. Whitefish has a slew of talented upper classman and has started the season with a pair of wins at last weekend’s Frenchtown Tip-Off Tournament.

COLUMBIA FALLS WILDCATS

Head coach: Chris Finberg

2022-23 record: 17-7 (9-2 Northwest A)

Key players: Jace Hill, Sr., Alihn Anderson, Sr, Cody Schweikert, Sr., Mark Robison, Sr.

A quartet of experienced multisport senior starters headlines the Wildcats this season. Hill averaged 14 points per game last year and led the team in rebounds.

BIGFORK VIKINGS

Head coach: John Hollow

2022-23 record: 23-5 (11-0 District 7B)

Key players: Bryce Gilliard, Sr., Isak Epperly, Sr.

In their last year playing in Class B, the Viking ran the tables on their local competition and made it through the state tournament for a third-place trophy. Now, Hollow will hope to take that momentum up to Class A.

Girls Basketball

Bigfork Valkyries’ head coach Courtney Gunlock huddles with her team in at their home court on Feb. 2, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

FLATHEAD BRAVETTES

Head coach: Kaylee Fox

2022-23 record: 19-5 (11-3 Western AA)

Key players: Kennedy Moore, Sr., Chloe Converse, Sr.

For two straight years the Bravettes have brought home a trophy from the state tournament, with last year’s runner-up finish an agonizing three-point loss to Billings West. Flathead is reloading its squad this year and not just on the court — Kaylee Fox has taken over as head coach following Sam Tudor’s departure over the summer. She plans to keep the team’s momentum in place.

GLACIER WOLFPACK

Head coach: Amanda Cram

2022-23 record: 2-18 (1-13 Western AA)

Key players: Noah Fincher, Sr., Reese Ramey, Jr., Cazzland Rankosky, Jr.

The Wolfpack needs a jumpstart this year. After earning just two wins last season, Glacier is looking to prove they belong in the top half of the state’s rankings. Already the Pack has a win under its belt, a better start than in 2022.

WHITEFISH BULLDOGS

Head coach: Bob Bolam

2022-23 record: 6-12 (2-8 Northwest A)

Key players: Bailey Smith, Sr., Hailey Ells, Sr., Jude Perry, Sr.

Following last season, which saw the Bulldogs remain in the lower half of the conference rankings, the latest iteration of the Whitefish team should be brimming with confidence, experience and drive with solid senior leadership. Smith and Perry each exceeded 175 points last season and will be a powerful scoring duo as seniors.

COLUMBIA FALLS WILDKATS

Head coach: Cary Finberg

2022-23 record: 12-9 (8-5 Northwest A)

Key players: Hope McAtee, Sr., Maddie Moultray, Sr.

The history and coaching prowess of Cary Finberg means the Wildkats can’t be counted out any season, even after missing last year’s state tournament. Multisport star McAtee drained more than 300 points last year — 14.7 per game— the fourth highest scorer in the state.

BIGFORK VALKYRIES

Head coach: Cortnee Gunlock

2022-23 record: 26-0 (11-0 District 7B)

Key players: Braeden Gunlock, Jr., Ava Davey, Jr., Paeten Gunlock, So.

It’s an almost tiring storyline to repeat by now, but the biggest obstacle for the Valkyries will be the jump up to Class A competition — but there’s no better way to make that leap than from an undefeated pedestal. Last year the team outscored its opponents by an average of 46 points per game, led by Braeden and Peaten’s 517 and 301 points respectively. That kind of prolific scoring will help the Valkyries make their mark against new competition.

Swimming

Olivia Gibbons, a Glacier High School swimmer. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

COLUMBIA FALLS/WHITEFISH

Head coach: Hayden Pierce

2022-23 postseason (boys): Whitefish 2nd / Columbia Falls 3rd

2022-23 postseason (girls): Whitefish 2nd / Columbia Falls 5th

Key returners (girls): Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, Jr.

Key returners (boys): Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, Jr., Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, So.

The combined north valley swim teams continue to produce strong pool performances year after year. Last year, Keith, Sibson and Cheff came away with a combined 11 top-three finishes at the state meet.

BIGFORK

Head coach: Charlotte Ball

2022-23postseason (girls): 3rd

Key returners (girls): Ashlyn McGill, Sr., Danika Bucklin, Sr., Erika Dowling, Sr.

The Bigfork team continues to grow in overall size as well as presence at the state meet. Last year, eight girls scored and none of them graduated. Look for big improvements from the freestyle and medley relay teams.

FLATHEAD/GLACIER

Head coach: Karen Bouda

2022-23 postseason (boys): Glacier 2nd / Flathead 12th

2022-23 postseason (girls): Glacier 4th / Flathead 11th

Key returners (girls): Olivia Gibbons, Glacier, Jr.

Key returners (boys): Isaac Keim, Glacier, Sr.

The combined Class AA teams are sure to make a splash with some experienced swimmers in the pool. Keim returns as a three-time defending champion, looking to add more medals to his collection and help the team top the podium, while Gibbons plans to add to her 100 freestyle championship and improve on two runner-up finishes.