The Glue Uniting Homegrown Artists

John Dunnigan’s offbeat, entertaining presence proves that humor and banter have a place in clever songwriting and spontaneous performance. While other artists allude to their love for the Treasure State, Dunnigan both pokes fun at and love bombs his home.

20 Grand is a powerhouse “friendly neighborhood funk band,” with all nine members bringing their own unique, dynamic sound. Perhaps reflecting the diversity of the artists themselves, the group fuses global influences to create playful and upbeat music.

The Gray Goo presents itself as a music-bending, rule-defying, unconfinable enigma. But the trio is incredibly authentic, and their doomsday, psychedelic rock music has generated a cult-like following. Their youthful style is worth listening to.

Hannah King considers songwriting therapy, and listening to her fiddle-playing has a similar tension-releasing effect for fans. While King has dipped her toe in the music scene of Nashville, this beloved artist can often be found performing at Slow Burn Records.

The Helnore Highwater Band appeals to wistful audiences yearning for a bygone country era while simultaneously hooking new, young fans onto their addicting sound. If classic country music is indeed making a surging comeback, then Helnore is at the helm of the ship.

The Lil Smokies has grown from a shaggy squad into a progressive bluegrass sensation, captivating global audiences with calming and dynamic acoustics. Good news: the Flathead gets this quintet all to themselves when they headline the Great Northern Bar all three nights of New Year’s weekend.

Jameson and the Sordid Seeds occupies a loving, soulful, almost reggae niche, and loyal fans itch to hear the group perform again this winter. As Great Northern’s manager Scott Larkin said, “they were popular back in the day and will be popular again.”