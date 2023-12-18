5 a.m. A man was detained for hitting his truck with a crowbar after it broke down.

9:41 a.m. A women kept leaving her cat outside her apartment and it was slowly going feral.

11:08 p.m. A woman was very upset at the way staff at an auto shop spoke to her.

1:36 p.m. A toddler accidentally dialed 911 while playing with his parent’s Apple watch.

3:07 p.m. A man was unsuccessful in his attempt to shoplift an entire cart of supplies from a hardware store.

3:26 p.m. After being confronted by law enforcement about her dogs repeatedly pooping in neighboring yards, a woman said it was excusable behavior because one was a puppy and the other is a service dog.