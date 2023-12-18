5 a.m. A man was detained for hitting his truck with a crowbar after it broke down.
9:41 a.m. A women kept leaving her cat outside her apartment and it was slowly going feral.
11:08 p.m. A woman was very upset at the way staff at an auto shop spoke to her.
1:36 p.m. A toddler accidentally dialed 911 while playing with his parent’s Apple watch.
3:07 p.m. A man was unsuccessful in his attempt to shoplift an entire cart of supplies from a hardware store.
3:26 p.m. After being confronted by law enforcement about her dogs repeatedly pooping in neighboring yards, a woman said it was excusable behavior because one was a puppy and the other is a service dog.
10:03 p.m. Three youths who were ding-dong ditching houses told officers that stopped them that they were definitely not playing ding-dong ditch.