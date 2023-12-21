Kalispell Police Investigating Pedestrian Hit and Run

Authorities are investigating a hit and run that occurred at a U.S. Highway 93 intersection in north Kalispell Wednesday night that left a female pedestrian with serious injuries, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) press release.

KPD officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a car at the intersection of Treeline Road and U.S. Highway 93 North on Dec. 20 at 5:16 p.m. The unknown vehicle fled the scene and has not been located.

The victim was transported to Logan Health with serious injuries.

Officers are gathering evidence and any available surveillance from the area. Authorities are seeking any information from witnesses in the area that saw the accident and can provide a vehicle description.

Contact Captain Chad Fetveit with any information at (406) 758-7780 or [email protected].