Brodehl Voted to Lead County Commission

Randy Brodehl was voted chairperson of the Flathead County Commission at its Jan. 2 meeting.

Brodehl replaces Commissioner Brad Abell, who finished his first year as the top official on the three-person board that serves as the county’s legislative and executive branches. The chair is responsible for overseeing the commission’s public meetings in compliance with state law. The three commissioners each take year-long stints in the leadership role, usually rotating through the spot in order.

Commissioner Pam Holmquist was appointed vice-chair, after last serving as chair in 2022. Holmquist is the longest-serving member of the board by eight years after winning her first election in 2010. Brodehl was elected in 2018 and is up for reelection this November.

Brodehl represents the western part of Flathead County.