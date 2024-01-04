Address Rising Property Taxes

The poll for the special session fell 21 votes short of the amount needed.
Some legislators don’t think that a statewide 46% median increase in appraisals resulting in an average 21% increase in residential property tax is a problem.
Some legislators want a residential property tax increase because it lowers the property taxes for railroads, mines, and other large corporations.
The Democrats have a two-page bill ready to go that would create a revenue-neutral property tax system. The Governor turned down the Democrats request for a special session.
Ten Democrats should request a poll for a special session to adopt their bill. The support of the Democrats could provide more than enough votes for a special session.
The 2023 legislative session closed three days early.
At least now we know that local government can NOT reverse the 21% property tax increase. When a local budget must be trimmed, it usually means layoffs, no pay raises, or a reduction in employee benefits.
I do NOT want a 21% increase in residential property tax to pay for a large reduction in taxes for railroads, mines, and large corporations.
James C. Wangerin
Deer Lodge
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.