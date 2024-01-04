Address Rising Property Taxes

The poll for the special session fell 21 votes short of the amount needed.

Some legislators don’t think that a statewide 46% median increase in appraisals resulting in an average 21% increase in residential property tax is a problem.

Some legislators want a residential property tax increase because it lowers the property taxes for railroads, mines, and other large corporations.

The Democrats have a two-page bill ready to go that would create a revenue-neutral property tax system. The Governor turned down the Democrats request for a special session.

Ten Democrats should request a poll for a special session to adopt their bill. The support of the Democrats could provide more than enough votes for a special session.

The 2023 legislative session closed three days early.

At least now we know that local government can NOT reverse the 21% property tax increase. When a local budget must be trimmed, it usually means layoffs, no pay raises, or a reduction in employee benefits.

I do NOT want a 21% increase in residential property tax to pay for a large reduction in taxes for railroads, mines, and large corporations.

James C. Wangerin

Deer Lodge