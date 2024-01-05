Winter Camp

Styling: Chelsea Martini, Rollins
Photography: Hunter D’Antuono, Kalispell
Models: Wendi Phelps & Roscoe the dog, Lakeside
What She’s Wearing
Straw hat
$91
Boot Barn
Kalispell
Johnny Was – Velvet Dress
$264
Dillards
Missoula
Vintage duster jacket
$180
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
Leather conch belt
$115
Western Outdoor
Kalispell
Beaded belt buckle
$45
Coyote
Columbia Falls
Dyed elk antler + sterling silver ring
$495
Cmartini – Montana Maker
Rollins
Botanically dyed silk scarf
$60
Rusty Sage Brush – Montana Maker
Helmville
Dyed elk antler + brass scarf slide
$145
CMartini – Montana Maker
Rollins
Bison robe
$1,249
Go Roam – Bison Ranch
Hot Springs
What he’s wearing
Silk printed scarf
$35
Boot Barn
Kalispell
Details
Red 12-foot painted canvas tepee
$1,100
Pam Taplee – Montana Maker
Bigfork
Corral – suede leopard print boots
$168
Boot Barn
Kalispell
African beaded wedding chairs
$5,000
Coyote
Columbia Falls