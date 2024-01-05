fbpx
Lifestyle

Winter Camp

Embrace the elements in style as the cold winter months arrive in northwest Montana

By Chelsea Martini

Styling: Chelsea Martini, Rollins

Photography: Hunter D’Antuono, Kalispell

Models: Wendi Phelps & Roscoe the dog, Lakeside

What She’s Wearing

Straw hat

$91

Boot Barn

Kalispell

Johnny Was – Velvet Dress

$264

Dillards

Missoula

Vintage duster jacket

$180

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Leather conch belt

$115

Western Outdoor

Kalispell

Beaded belt buckle

$45

Coyote

Columbia Falls

Dyed elk antler + sterling silver ring

$495

Cmartini – Montana Maker

Rollins

Botanically dyed silk scarf 

$60

Rusty Sage Brush – Montana Maker

Helmville

Dyed elk antler + brass scarf slide

$145

CMartini – Montana Maker

Rollins

Bison robe

$1,249

Go Roam – Bison Ranch

Hot Springs

What he’s wearing

Silk printed scarf

$35

Boot Barn

Kalispell

Details

Red 12-foot painted canvas tepee

$1,100

Pam Taplee – Montana Maker

Bigfork

Corral – suede leopard print boots

$168

Boot Barn

Kalispell

African beaded wedding chairs

$5,000

Coyote

Columbia Falls

